Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $737,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

