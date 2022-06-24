Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,113,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

