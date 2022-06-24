Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.28

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 2581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 181.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

