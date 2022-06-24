Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,733,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03. The stock has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

