Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $198.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,700 ($57.57) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 4,500 ($55.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.