Webster Bank N. A. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

YUMC stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

