Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.62.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

