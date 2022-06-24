Webster Bank N. A. Sells 175 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

