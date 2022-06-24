Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for New Residential Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

