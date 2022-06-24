Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,512,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 265,573 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $21,155,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.