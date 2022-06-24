Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of WDOFF stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

