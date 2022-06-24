Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

