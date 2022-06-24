Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 894 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CNB Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

