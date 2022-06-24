WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.88

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 4092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.