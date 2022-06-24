Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $200.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 202.32 ($2.48), with a volume of 97298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($137,800.10).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

