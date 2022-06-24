Wolfe Research Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $27.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 65,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

