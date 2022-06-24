Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.