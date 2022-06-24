Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.
WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47.
About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
