Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.07

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.07 and last traded at $136.85, with a volume of 13246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.