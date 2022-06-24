Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.89

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 7546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

