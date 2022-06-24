Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $75.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

