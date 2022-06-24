Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 762,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 609,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,520 shares of company stock valued at $635,798 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

