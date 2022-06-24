Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.81 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

2U Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.