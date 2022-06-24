Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PAR Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $37.87 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.95.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

