Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 3,583 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

SMWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.