Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 527 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 355,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,724,000 after buying an additional 98,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

