Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $263,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $82.73 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

