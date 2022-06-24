Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM opened at $14.90 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

