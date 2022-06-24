Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DTC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39.
In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.