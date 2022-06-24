Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

