Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

