Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

