Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $218.97 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

