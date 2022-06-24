Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

IRDM stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

