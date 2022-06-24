Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CRO Brian Distelburger Sells 8,198 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yext by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 336,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

