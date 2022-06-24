YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

