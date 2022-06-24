YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.