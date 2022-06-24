YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.