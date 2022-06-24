YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

