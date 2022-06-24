YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.68 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

