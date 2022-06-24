YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

