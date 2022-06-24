YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

