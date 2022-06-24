YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

TMO stock opened at $540.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.18 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

