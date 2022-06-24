YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.