YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $59.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

