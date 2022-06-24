YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,910 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

