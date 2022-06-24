YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,814 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

