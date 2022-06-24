YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

