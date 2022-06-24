YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.87 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

