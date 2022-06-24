YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $263.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.73.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

