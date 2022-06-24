YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME opened at $208.46 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.