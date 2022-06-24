YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

